Raiders, Rams to have joint practices during training camp

The Rams and Raiders are expected to work out jointly at the Rams’ practice facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif..

Quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs a drill as head coach Jon Gruden looks on during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rams and Raiders will hold joint practice sessions during training camp, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed on Thursday. McVay did not share details, and a person with knowledge of the situation indicated the workouts aren’t yet official but “likely.”

The Rams and Raiders are expected to work out jointly at the Rams practice facility in Thousand Oaks.

The Rams host the Raiders in the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 21, at SoFi Stadium.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.