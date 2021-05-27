95°F
Raiders

Raiders, Rams to have joint practices during training camp

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 27, 2021 - 2:53 pm
 
Quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs a drill as head coach Jon Gruden looks on during a Las Vegas Ra ...
Quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs a drill as head coach Jon Gruden looks on during a Las Vegas Raiders open practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rams and Raiders will hold joint practice sessions during training camp, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed on Thursday. McVay did not share details, and a person with knowledge of the situation indicated the workouts aren’t yet official but “likely.”

The Rams and Raiders are expected to work out jointly at the Rams practice facility in Thousand Oaks.

The Rams host the Raiders in the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 21, at SoFi Stadium.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Clelin Ferrell says Raiders sick and tired of losing
By / RJ

Clelin Ferrell and his defensive teammates have taken on a hefty share of criticism the last two years for the Raiders’ failure to qualify for the playoffs and the numbers haven’t been great.