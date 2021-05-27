Raiders, Rams to have joint practices during training camp
The Rams and Raiders are expected to work out jointly at the Rams’ practice facility in Thousand Oaks, Calif..
The Rams and Raiders will hold joint practice sessions during training camp, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed on Thursday. McVay did not share details, and a person with knowledge of the situation indicated the workouts aren’t yet official but “likely.”
The Rams host the Raiders in the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 21, at SoFi Stadium.
