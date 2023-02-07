Raiders rank among most popular in merchandise sales

The Raiders were the second best-selling NFL team in sports merchandise this season, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys, according to the retailer Lids.

Raiders fans are a bit dejected by another Indianapolis Colts score during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Despite a disappointing season on the field, the Raiders were still successful off the field.

The Silver and Black were the second best-selling NFL team in sports merchandise this season, trailing only “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys, according to the retailer Lids.

The company based its list of in-store net sales on its retail locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers rounded out the Top 5.

Helping the Raiders rank as one of the most popular NFL teams at Lids locations was the team being the top-seller in Nevada, Utah, Montana, South Dakota and Alaska.

Despite being among the top teams in sales, no Raider cracked the Top 10 in player jersey sales at Lids. Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott had the best-selling jersey, followed by Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 49ers tight end George Kittle, Steelers’ linebacker T.J. Watt and now-retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Raiders’ Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams had the best-selling player jersey in Nevada, Lids noted.

