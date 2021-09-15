Raiders-Ravens most-watch MNF Week 1 game since 2013

Drawing 15.3 million viewers, the game’s megacast broadcast was the most-watched Week 1 Monday Night Football game since 2013, ESPN announced Tuesday.

The Raiders-Raven game at Allegiant Stadium was the the most-watched Week 1 Monday Night Football game since 2013. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders dramatic come from behind overtime victory over the Ravens on Monday Night Football was prime time television gold.

The Megacast audience for Allegiant Stadium’s first NFL regular season game with fans was up 42 percent and 17 percent, respectively, from the first doubleheader game in 2020 and 2019. The first game of the doubleheader was the most-viewed game out of the two Week 1 games those years. This year the Raiders-Ravens game was the sole Week 1 Monday night game.

Baltimore was the top-rated local TV market for the game with a 30 rating (30 percent of households watching TV at the time), with Las Vegas second with a 18.4 rating, and Sacramento in third with a 16.4 rating, according to ESPN.

