Raiders-Ravens most-watched MNF Week 1 game since 2013

The Raiders’ dramatic come-from-behind overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football” was prime-time television gold.

Drawing 15.3 million viewers, the game’s megacast broadcast was the most-watched Week 1 “Monday Night Football” game since 2013, ESPN announced Tuesday.

The megacast audience for Allegiant Stadium’s first NFL regular-season game with fans was up 42 percent and 17 percent, respectively, from the first doubleheader game in 2020 and 2019. The first game of the doubleheader was the most-viewed game out of the two Week 1 games those years. This year the Raiders-Ravens game was the sole Week 1 Monday night game.

Baltimore was the top-rated local TV market for the game with a 30 rating (30 percent of households watching TV at the time), with Las Vegas second with a 18.4 rating, and Sacramento in third with a 16.4 rating, according to ESPN.

