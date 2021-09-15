98°F
Raiders

Raiders-Ravens most-watched MNF Week 1 game since 2013

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 3:20 pm
 
The Raiders-Raven game at Allegiant Stadium was the the most-watched Week 1 Monday Night Football game since 2013. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

The Raiders’ dramatic come-from-behind overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens on “Monday Night Football” was prime-time television gold.

Drawing 15.3 million viewers, the game’s megacast broadcast was the most-watched Week 1 “Monday Night Football” game since 2013, ESPN announced Tuesday.

The megacast audience for Allegiant Stadium’s first NFL regular-season game with fans was up 42 percent and 17 percent, respectively, from the first doubleheader game in 2020 and 2019. The first game of the doubleheader was the most-viewed game out of the two Week 1 games those years. This year the Raiders-Ravens game was the sole Week 1 Monday night game.

Baltimore was the top-rated local TV market for the game with a 30 rating (30 percent of households watching TV at the time), with Las Vegas second with a 18.4 rating, and Sacramento in third with a 16.4 rating, according to ESPN.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

