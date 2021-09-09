Raiders-Ravens ticket prices drop drastically on secondary market

Between Aug. 17 and Thursday morning, the cheapest advertised price on secondary ticket market StubHub for the first regular season game with fans at the stadium fell 55 percent.

Fans listen to the singing of the national anthem before the start of a NFL preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Fans cheer the Raiders at the end of a home opening pre-season NFL football game versus the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Just days before the Raiders’ big Monday Night Football game at Allegiant Stadium, ticket prices on the secondary ticket market have dropped significantly.

Between Aug. 17, the day after the Raiders announced a new vaccine policy, and Thursday morning, the cheapest advertised price on secondary ticket market StubHub for the first regular season game with fans at the stadium fell 55 percent from $445 to $199.

Also, the number of available tickets displayed on the StubHub app increased from 2,262 on Aug. 17 to 2,724 Thursday.

Despite the dramatic dip, StubHub said the Raiders are still the king of the NFL ticket resale market.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are StubHub’s most in-demand team heading into the season, seeing more ticket sales than any other team,” said Adam Budelli, head of Partnerships & Business Development at StubHub.

On Aug. 16, the Raiders announced that fans attending games at Allegiant Stadium must provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Fully vaccinated fans can go without a mask inside the stadium while those who have one of the two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be allowed to enter, but must wear masks.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said fans who don’t want to get the vaccine could roll over their tickets to next season, or opt for a refund. However, fans who had already sold some of their tickets on the secondary market were not eligible for the refund or to roll over their tickets to next season.

“Fans who opted to not attend games could very well have increased the number of tickets available on StubHub, which can lead to more affordable prices,” said Budelli,

Around 1,800 season ticket holders returned their tickets after the policy was announced, according to Davis. That amounts to around 3 percent of season ticket holders. Those tickets were resold to existing season ticket holders almost as soon as they were made available.

The drop in prices could also be attributed to the game drawing closer and fans being concerned they won’t be able to sell their tickets before game time. Many season ticket holders have listed their tickets at prices several times higher than face value.

“Compared to 2019, we’ve seen increased prices across the league given the pent-up excitement for in-person NFL games — however, we anticipate ticket prices will level out as we get closer to kickoff and as the season progresses,” Budelli said. “While there is unprecedented demand for the first in-person Raiders games, we’re seeing Las Vegas ticket prices are similarly trending more affordable for fans right now.”

Another secondary ticket marketplace, TickPick, has seen a similar drop in price for the lowest priced ticket to attend the Raiders game against the Baltimore Ravens. On May 12, the lowest priced ticket was $796 but as of Wednesday that had fallen 73 percent to $217, TickPick said in a statement.

Despite the large drop in the cheapest tickets, the game is still TickPick’s most expensive Week 1 NFL game with an average ticket purchase price of $823.

“This home opener is 370 percent more expensive than the Raiders’ (2019) home opener (in Oakland) that had an average purchase price of $175 versus Broncos and is 250 percent more expensive than the last game played in Oakland that had an average purchase price of $235,” TickPick said.

