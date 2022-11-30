Raiders RB earns Nickelodeon NVP award on NFL Slimetime
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his record-setting performance last week, was named Nickelodeon NVP on NFL Slimetime.
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after his record-setting performance in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime victory at Seattle.
Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards against the Seahawks, including an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime. He also had 74 yards receiving to set a franchise record with 303 yards from scrimmage.
His performance also led him to win the Nickelodeon NVP for Week 12. He received an iconic Nickelodeon blimp, a trophy and of course, some green slime.
Jacobs, who leads the NFL in rushing with 1,159 yards, wasn’t cleared to play until about 90 minutes before kickoff because of a calf injury.
He’s the first Raiders running back to claim the honor since Michael Bush in 2011.
