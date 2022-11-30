Raiders RB earns Nickelodeon NVP award on NFL Slimetime

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after his record-setting performance last week, was named Nickelodeon NVP on NFL Slimetime.

Josh Jacobs on being the Offensive Player of the Week

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stiff arms Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) as defensive end Shelby Harris (93) looks on during the first half of an NFL game at Lumen Field on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) has room to run during the first half of an NFL game at Lumen Field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Seattle. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after his record-setting performance in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime victory at Seattle.

Jacobs rushed for a franchise-record 229 yards against the Seahawks, including an 86-yard touchdown run in overtime. He also had 74 yards receiving to set a franchise record with 303 yards from scrimmage.

His performance also led him to win the Nickelodeon NVP for Week 12. He received an iconic Nickelodeon blimp, a trophy and of course, some green slime.

Jacobs, who leads the NFL in rushing with 1,159 yards, wasn’t cleared to play until about 90 minutes before kickoff because of a calf injury.

He’s the first Raiders running back to claim the honor since Michael Bush in 2011.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.