59°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs cleared to resume practice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 3:03 pm
 
Updated December 11, 2019 - 3:55 pm

ALAMEDA, Calif. — In desperate need of a positive turn, the Raiders may have gotten one on Wednesday.

Rookie running back Josh Jacobs, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans with a fractured shoulder blade that has plagued him for more than five weeks, had an MRI on Tuesday after which he was cleared by the Raiders’ medical staff to resume practice.

The Raiders adjusted their regularly scheduled Wednesday practice to a walkthrough, which limited the work Jacobs was able to do and the read the Raiders could get on him. For now his status against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday is dependent on how the shoulder responds to the rest of the work week and how he feels on game day.

“We’ll see what happens in the next couple of days,” said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. “It doesn’t mean he’s gonna play, but I’m glad the reports are positive.”

Jacobs was not in the Raiders’ locker room during Wednesday’s media availability.

The mere fact that Jacobs could be available is a positive development for the Raiders, who were bracing for the possibility of playing their last three games without their standout running back.

And the message he is sending in the locker room by playing through the injury bodes well for his relationship with his teammates. Jacobs suffered the injury in Week 7 against the Packers but played through the injury — often with the help of pain-killing shots — over the next five games.

“It shows the kind of special player that he is,” Raiders defensive back Daryl Worley said. “A guy like that — and most guys are ready to pack it in and just get through the rest of the year — but a guy like (Jacobs) you want them around because that’s a guy that loves football. He wants to play. He wants to be out there with the guys. That’s the kind of guy you tip your cap to and always want as a teammate.”

That passion is resonating in the Raiders’ locker room, where Jacobs has quickly established himself as a prominent figure and team leader. For a young team still building a foundation and trying to establish a positive culture, that is an important development.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said Jacobs’ teammates have known how seriously injured he was ever since his shoulder blade was fractured. “So that’s why everything he’s done is even more impressive than what it is. The way that he’s fought…he’s one of my favorite people.”

Jacobs is sixth in the NFL with 1,061 yard rushing — a Raiders rookie record — and his 4.9 yards per carry is fourth best in the league. His seven touchdowns are tied for sixth among running backs. Jacobs also has 146 yards on 18 receptions.

While the Raiders are mathematically alive for the playoffs, they are in fifth place among AFC wild-card hopefuls and two games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans for the last spot. It would take a series of events, starting with the Raiders winning their last three games and the Steelers losing all of theirs, for Oakland to punch its ticket.

Given how important Jacobs is to the Raiders’ future, they will protect him at all costs. But it looks like they are open to him playing again this year if everything checks out.

“I just listen to the medical staff and Josh,” Gruden said. “And today he’s made some improvement. But he still has to go out there and move explosively (on Thursday) and Friday and do the things a running back has to do to play in this league and protect himself in this league. So we’ll see what happens in the next 48 hours.”

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

Don't miss the latest Raiders news. Like our Vegas Nation page
Raiders Videos
Jon Gruden Vows Change Ahead of Final Game in Oakland - VIDEO
"There will be changes" said Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on Monday following the Raiders 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders have one final game in Oakland before they finish the season on the road and relocate to Las Vegas.
Another Blowout Loss Crushes Raiders Postseason Aspirations - VIDEO.
Three weeks in a row the Raiders have taken a loss by a huge deficit. Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans all but ends the Raiders chances of securing a wildcard spot in the AFC Playoffs in a season filled with many highs and lows.
Raiders Lose Third Straight, Fall to Titans 42-21
After losing two straight games on the road the Raiders were back in Oakland looking to right the ship with a shot at postseason play on the line against the Tennessee Titans. After a tightly contested first half the Titans were able to pull away, winning 42-21.
Raiders Playoff Hopes Fade with 42-21 Loss to the Titans - Video
The Raiders lost their third straight game in their return to Oakland. The Titans took over the game in the second half scoring 21 unanswered points. Though the Raiders are still in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot, their chances faded drastically with the 42-21 loss. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How The Raiders Can Beat The Titans | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The Raiders will face off against the Tennessee Titans at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday. Sports Columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation Red Zone host Heidi Fang go over the matchup and how the Raiders need to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill in check.
Roger Goodell tours Allegiant Stadium
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell toured $2 billion Allegiant Stadium and called Las Vegas a "Super Bowl city" on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Josh Jacobs Questionable for Sunday Against Titans - VIDEO
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden announced on Friday that rookie running back Josh Jacobs would be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Raiders Tackle Trent Brown Out Against Titans - VIDEO
Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown will not play in Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Brandon Parker will be replacing him due to David Sharpe dealing with a calf injury.
Raiders Managing Jacobs' Shoulder Injury Throughout The Week - VIDEO
The Raiders are monitoring rookie running back Josh Jacobs' shoulder injury to make sure he is good-to-go for their game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. They'll also have to figure out how to stop the Titans high powered offense with Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry on the other side of the ball. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deshone Kizer Moves Up Raiders Depth Chart - VIDEO
Raiders quarterback Deshone Kizer moved up the depth chart Thursday replacing Mike Glennon as Derek Carr's backup going forward. On defense the Raiders are preparing to take on the Titans' tank of a running back in Derrick Henry.
After Losing Two on the Road, Raiders Hope To Continue Home Win Streak - VIDEO
The Raiders are 4-1 at home this season and looking to add on to their three-game win streak at home after two blowout losses on the road in previous weeks.The Raiders are also hopeful to get rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow back for the last two games of the season. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders AFC Wildcard Ranking on the Line Against Titans - VIDEO
The Tennessee Titans are ranked above the Raiders in the AFC Wildcard standings and with a win this Sunday the team will put themselves in a better position for post season play.
Raiders Henderson Headquarters Tour Update - Video
The Raiders Henderson headquarters is set to open sometime in June, just a month before Allegiant Stadium's opening date. The Las Vegas Review-Journal was given a tour of the future Las Vegas Raiders' home and practice facilities.
Raiders Headquarters In Henderson Name Officially Revealed - Video
The Raiders practice facility and headquarters in Henderson had its name officially revealed. Intermountain Healthcare will have the naming rights for the facility. Cassie Soto and Mick Akers break down the new business deal with the Raiders.
Raiders Have to Correct Miscues For A Shot at Postseason Play - VIDEO
There is a lot the Raiders have to correct heading into the final stretch of the season if they want to have a shot at a wild card spot. They can begin to right the ship this Sunday when they take on the Tennessee Titans in one of their final games in Oakland. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders won't win AFC West, Playoff Hopes Still Alive - VIDEO
With their loss to the Chiefs, the Raiders wont win the AFC West, however a shot at a wildcard slot is still in the picture if they can regroup down the stretch. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Continue to Struggle, Lose to Chiefs 40-9 - VIDEO
With AFC West supremacy on the line the Raiders took a huge loss to Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs losing 40-9. Turnovers and Penalties were a big factor as quarterback Derek Carr was unable to shake his demons in the cold.
Raiders say they have to learn from their mistakes after Chiefs loss - VIDEO
The Raiders fell to the Chiefs, 40-9, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Following the loss, players said they have to learn from their mistakes, but are proud that the team kept fighting until the end. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Nation Raiders-Chiefs preview - Video
The Raiders finish their 2-game road trip facing their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium. Vegas Nation's Myles Simmons and Vinny Bonsignore preview the game, explain what the Raiders need to do to win and what it means for the team's playoff hopes. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Have To Limit Explosive Plays With AFC West Supremacy On The Line - VIDEO
If the Raiders hope to take first place in the AFC West Standings this Sunday, they'll have to limit the big plays from a very explosive Chiefs offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LaMarcus Joyner Active, Trent Brown Questionable for Sunday - VIDEO
Raiders defensive back LaMarcus Joyner will be active on Sunday after missing a few games due to a groin injury however offensive tackle Trent Brown will be listed as questionable.
Raiders Hope Gafford and Jones Can Fill In For Renfrow - VIDEO
The Raiders promoted wide receiver Rico Gafford from the practice squad this week to help fill in the role vacated by the injured Hunter Renfrow. Defensively, they're hoping to limit big plays from an explosive Chiefs offense. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cold Weather Practice Aids In Preparation for Raiders - VIDEO
The Raiders have a huge test in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead stadium where it is sure to be a cold game. Quarterback Derek Carr went sleeveless at practice despite the cold temperature.
Raiders look to rebound against the Chiefs | Vegas Nation Red Zone
The Raiders saw a 3-game win streak snapped by the New York Jets and will go into face division rival Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney and Vegas Nation podcast host Heidi Fang break down what the Raiders can do to rebound into the win column.
Raiders Can Break a Streak and Earn Division Supremacy Sunday - VIDEO
The Raiders have not won at Arrowhead stadium since 2012. This Sunday they're looking to bring home a win and supremacy in the AFC West standings.
Raiders Prepare for Chiefs After Tough Jets Loss - VIDEO
After suffering a blowout loss against the Jets, the Raiders look towards a rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs who are coming off a bye week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 17-3 following a bye.
Raiders, UNLV in Dispute Over Football Schedule - Video
UNLV might have to send out invitations to its former football players for another Sam Boyd Stadium send-off again next season. The Rebels were expected to move into Allegiant Stadium full time next season, but a dispute with the Raiders might force UNLV’s games against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 5 and Arizona State on Sept. 12 to be played at Sam Boyd.
Allegiant Stadium Cable Netting Finish Date Pushed Back - Video
The completion date of the cable netting that will support Allegiant Stadium's roof has been pushed back for a second time. COO Don Webb says that the cable netting is not on the "critical path," so a hard-set completion date is not necessary.
Tailgating Won’t Be Problem at Allegiant Stadium - Video
Raiders fans will not need to worry about places to tailgate, as plans are in motion to provide as many places as possible for fans to enjoy pre-game festivities.
Allegiant Stadium Will Be Home to Largest 3D Printed Structure in the World - Video
Allegiant Stadium will not only be home to the future Las Vegas Raiders, but it will also be home to the largest 3D printed structure in the world. The 85-foot tall Al Davis Memorial Torch is currently being printed in Kansas and will be made out of carbon fiber and aluminum.
Hunter Renfrow Suffered Rib Injury In Loss To Jets - VIDEO
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow suffered an injury to his ribs in the teams loss to the Jets. Keelan Doss and Derek Carrier are among the options to replace Renfrow as the team prepares for the Kansas City Chiefs. (Le'Andre Fox/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Personal seat licenses for Raiders almost sold out - VIDEO
Personal seat license sales (PSL) for the $2 billion 65,000 fan-capacity domed Allegiant Stadium are about 96 percent sold, with the sales process expected to wrap up by Thanksgiving. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders Spend $28 Million on new parking areas - VIDEO
The Raiders have spent $28 million on new parking locations on Valley View Boulevard between Reno and Tropicana avenues. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST