Raiders RB Josh Jacobs not charged with DUI in crash

Jacobs’ lawyers said that he was charged Monday morning by the Clark County district attorney’s office only “with failure to exercise due care.”

Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will not be charged with driving under the influence after a blood test indicated his blood-alcohol content was below the legal limit in Nevada, a prosecutor with the Clark County district attorney’s office said Monday.

“His blood-alcohol level was below 0.08 within two hours at the time of his driving,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman.

Jacobs was involved in a single-car crash early Jan. 4. Police said Jacobs, 22, was found behind the wheel of a 2019 Acura NSX that crashed in the tunnel connector at McCarran International Airport at 4:42 a.m. Police had said they smelled alcohol on Jacobs.

Bauman also said police were unable to conduct field sobriety tests shortly after the crash because Jacobs was receiving medical treatment. Jacobs suffered a large gash to his forehead in the crash.

“We weren’t able to conduct those (field sobriety) tests,” Bauman said. “Beyond that, we have an odor of alcohol, his driving pattern and nothing further.”

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Jacobs now faces a single misdemeanor count of failure to decrease speed or use due care under certain circumstances. His attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement thanking prosecutors for their diligence in the case.

“Josh appreciates the district attorney’s thorough and complete review of the accident and we would like to thank the EMS and law enforcement at the scene,” the statement read.

