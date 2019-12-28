Raiders RB Josh Jacobs officially out against Broncos
DENVER, Colo. — Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with what the team is listing as “shoulder/illness,” the team announced Saturday.
Jacobs has been battling the effects of a broken right shoulder blade, an injury that has kept him out of two of the last three games. He also underwent surgery this week for a skin infection in his leg.
Jacobs has rushed for a 1,150 yards in 13 games to set a Raiders rookie record. He will be replaced by DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.
