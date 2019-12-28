Raiders RB Josh Jacobs officially out against Broncos

Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with what the team is listing as “shoulder/illness.”

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) drags Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Austin Calitro (58) for extra yardage in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Jacksonville beat Oakland 20-16. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

DENVER, Colo. — Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was officially ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with what the team is listing as “shoulder/illness,” the team announced Saturday.

Jacobs has been battling the effects of a broken right shoulder blade, an injury that has kept him out of two of the last three games. He also underwent surgery this week for a skin infection in his leg.

Jacobs has rushed for a 1,150 yards in 13 games to set a Raiders rookie record. He will be replaced by DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard.

