Raiders’ RB shines after long-awaited promotion: ‘It has been amazing’

Running back Sincere McCormick is finally getting an opportunity in his third year with the Raiders. Now he’s turning heads with his play on the field.

Running back Sincere McCormick was signed to the Raiders’ active roster Tuesday after spending most of his first three NFL seasons on the practice squad or injured reserve.

He has provided a big boost to a struggling ground game the last two weeks and has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches for his ability to maximize every carry.

The Review-Journal sat down with the UTSA alum to learn a little more about him:

RJ: After all the hard work, what have these last couple weeks been like for you?

McCormick: “Honestly, I’ve been blessed but it’s also something I’ve known was going to come to fruition. But just putting in the hard work and the dedication and now finally seeing the rewards to it has been amazing for my family and I and all the people who have supported me on that journey.”

RJ: What was the most difficult part of waiting for your opportunity?

McCormick: “Of course, mentally it was tough to not know what was going to happen each and every week. But … I was dedicating my time and my work to letting myself and who I am on the field be shown. Now, it actually has been shown and I was able to put it on display against the Broncos and Chiefs.”

RJ: Did anyone encourage you along the way that it was going to happen eventually?

McCormick: “A lot of coaches and players told me it was going to finally pay off. You just constantly wonder when and you kind of get in your own head, but you just have to let everything unfold when it’s supposed to.”

RJ: What has been your favorite call, text or message from someone these last couple weeks?

McCormick: “My cousin and my grandmother. My grandmother just texted the other day how proud she was of me and how much she loved me. Just to break that generational curse of being the first in my family to go to college, first to be in this position. To see that legacy taken away and be in the right light instead of the negative and to be able to put on for my family is so big to me.”

RJ: What athlete most inspired you or reminds you of yourself?

McCormick: “I never really wanted to emulate anyone. I’m my own person, my own character. I can feed off people, like someone I kind of look up to as a mentor is (Raiders running back) Ameer (Abdullah). The way he carries himself is impressive. He’s been in this game for like 10-plus years, so there’s obviously something he’s doing right. I’m taking notes and trying to put that to my name.”

RJ: You had an Instagram caption that said, “I’ve never been talented. I’m just good at never giving up.” Can you explain what that means?

McCormick: “I put that out there myself because talent can take you so far, but it’s that work ethic and drive and ambition you have each and every day (that) defines your character. From when I was little to now, people can tell you that all I do is constantly work. I wasn’t the kid to go mess around. I was the kid to go, ‘Hey, let’s go play football and perfect our craft.’ I remember even on Christmas, me and my little brother got done opening presents and went straight to the field to work out. When I put in that hard work and knew what it could benefit and what it could do, I just kept putting it in. Same thing here. It might not have worked out when I first came here, but I kept that drive and ambition and that’s why I am where I am right now.”

RJ: You obviously have a very unique name. Where does it come from?

McCormick: “My mom had me at 15 and she got it from the movie ‘Belly.’ It was the character played by Nas. She fell in love with the name, so it was just something she ran with.”

RJ: How proud are you of being part of helping to put UTSA on the college football map?

McCormick: “I was at Judson High School (outside San Antonio) and people around there told me I should look at UTSA. It was a newer program and me and my boy Rashad Wisdom felt we could change the university and make a name for ourselves. That’s what it was about. It wasn’t like going to a big-name school like Alabama, but it was somewhere you could go to showcase your talent. Back-to-back years of 1,500-plus yards, MVP and we won a conference championship my last year, so I kind of made that dream happen. It goes back to my work ethic and all the stuff I’ve been through. No matter what happens, I’ll work my butt off until I get where I need to be.”

RJ: What are your favorite things to do off the field?

McCormick: “I’m a big-time bowler. I have three balls in my car right now. Anybody wants to bowl, let’s go. And dominoes. I’m good at pool, too. All the old-school games.”

RJ: What’s your average?

McCormick: “It’s over 200. Anybody wants to play me, I’m ready to go.”

RJ: You played high school and college football in San Antonio. Do they deserve an NFL team?

McCormick: “It’s the seventh-largest city and it’s growing. It’s a great community, great fan base. Military town. Great place to raise kids. I believe they deserve a team and it would be somewhere that would spike the NFL up.”

