Raiders re-sign 4 free agents, including Good, Icongnito
The Raiders are taking care of some of their own on the official opening of free agency.
In a slew of moves Wednesday, they brought back guards Denzelle Good and Richie Incognito, defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and wide receiver Zay Jones, a person close to the situation confirmed.
Good fills a big need either at guard opposite Incognito if the Raiders release or trade Gabe Jackson or at right tackle Good filled in at right tackle for Trent Brown last year and Incognito at left guard when both players went down with injuries. In both cases, Good delivered to earn himself a new contract with the Raiders.
The 28-year-old Hankins started 16 games for the Raiders last year and recorded 48 tackles and one sack.
The Raiders are expected to continue to address the defensive line, both in free agency and the draft. If so, Hankins has value as a starter or perhaps in a rotational role.
Jones had 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown last year while playing all 16 games and making two starts.
