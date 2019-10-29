Raiders re-sign Brandon Marshall, quiet at trade deadline

The Raiders did not make any trades at the deadline, but they did bring back linebacker Brandon Marshall, signing him to a contract on Thursday.

Oakland Raiders inside linebacker Brandon Marshall gives an interview during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. —

Marshall, a Las Vegas native, was with the Raiders through the offseason program and training camp before he was released on Aug. 30. Originally a Jaguars fifth-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft, Marshall played six seasons with the Denver Broncos — winning Super Bowl 50 with the team. In his career, Marshall has 412 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions.

As a corresponding roster move, the Raiders waived rookie linebacker Justin Phillips, who had suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s game.

Phillips was primarily being used on special teams. But with Marquel Lee on injured reserve and Vontaze Burfict suspended for the rest of the year, Raiders coach Jon Gruden noted on Monday that the Raiders were thin at linebacker and planned to acquire one.

Tahir Whitehead and Nicholas Morrow have primarily played at linebacker since Burfict’s suspension. The club also has Dakota Allen and Kyle Wilber at the position.

As for the trading deadline, with eight picks in the 2020 draft, the Raiders had the resources to upgrade the team. But instead, the club elected to keep those assets.

Still, since the beginning of the season, the Raiders have made a few trades to shore up the team.

The club traded a 2020 sixth-round pick in mid-September for wide receiver Trevor Davis. He’s since started four games at receiver, making seven receptions for 83 yards and running 60 yards for a touchdown against the Colts in the Raiders’ 31-24 Week 4 victory.

The Raiders also acquired wide receiver Zay Jones from the Bills for a 2021 fifth-round pick. The former 2017 second-round selection made his first appearance for the Raiders in Sunday’s loss to the Texans, catching two passes for 27 yards. He was on the field for 39 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps.

Defensively, the club sent cornerback Gareon Conley to the Texans in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick. That allowed rookie second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to step in as a starter in Sunday’s game, and Gruden said he handled himself well.

“He had a couple really good breaks on the ball. He’s just got to stay low. He’s got to stay true to his fundamentals,” Gruden said. “I thought he did a good job.”

The Conley trade gives the Raiders two first-round picks — one acquired from the Bears in exchange for Khalil Mack last year — and three third-round picks for their first draft as the Las Vegas Raiders.

