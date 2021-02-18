58°F
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2021 - 2:37 pm
 
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden greets defender David Irving (95) before the start of their NFL Football game versus the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

With developing a better pass rush a high priority, the Raiders re-signed free-agent defensive end David Irving on Thursday.

Irving played briefly for the Raiders last season after being signed to the practice squad in October. The 6-foot-7, five-year veteran had spent the previous season under NFL suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Irving played two games for the Raiders and registered four tackles.

Irving will compete for playing time in the Raiders’ pass-rush rotation with Arden Key and Carl Nassib and, potentially, Vic Beasley and Takkarist McKinley. The Raiders, though, are expected to be active in the draft and free agency along the defensive line.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

