Raiders re-sign former Notre Dame linebacker

The Raiders re-signed linebacker Te’von Coney on Tuesday.

The former Notre Dame standout originally joined the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in May 2019. He was released before the start of the season, but was added to the practice squad in December 2019.

After getting a reserve/futures contract in January 2020, Coney was waived four months later.

The 24-year-old from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has not played in an NFL game.

He played in 50 games, including 29 starts, in four years at Notre Dame. He had 314 tackles, including 24½ for loss, seven sacks and an interception.

