Raiders re-sign free agent safety before NFL combine begins
The Raiders brought back one of their pleasant surprises on defense last season, re-signing the restricted free agent Monday.
The Raiders signed restricted free agent safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to a new contract, the team announced Monday.
Terms were not disclosed.
Pola-Mao, 25, has played in 44 games since joining the organization in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of USC. He has 117 tackles, three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles with the Raiders.
Pola-Mao replaced injured starter Marcus Epps three games into last season and had a career year with 85 tackles.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.