Raiders News

Raiders re-sign free agent safety before NFL combine begins

Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) prepares to defend against the Los Angeles Chargers during ...
Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) prepares to defend against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2025 - 10:36 am
 
Updated February 24, 2025 - 10:49 am

The Raiders signed restricted free agent safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to a new contract, the team announced Monday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Pola-Mao, 25, has played in 44 games since joining the organization in 2022 as an undrafted free agent out of USC. He has 117 tackles, three sacks, one interception and two forced fumbles with the Raiders.

Pola-Mao replaced injured starter Marcus Epps three games into last season and had a career year with 85 tackles.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

