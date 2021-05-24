Raiders re-sign veteran offensive lineman

The Raiders added to their offensive line by signing veteran Patrick Omameh.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive linemen, from left, guard Patrick Omameh (78), tackle Trent Brown (77), guard John Simpson (76) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) stretch during a practice session at the team's headquarters in Henderson on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders added to their offensive line on Monday by signing veteran Patrick Omameh.

Omameh appeared in six games last year for the Raiders. He also played one game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now in his ninth season, Omameh has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

He has made 58 starts during his career and will compete for a reserve role with the Raiders.

