Raiders re-signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow

The Raiders starting linebacker unit appears to be returning intact with the re-signing of Nicholas Morrow

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) runs during a practice session at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

While new Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley will have new starters across the defense, his starting linebacker unit will return intact.

The team was “closing in” on a new contract for linebacker Nicholas Morrow, a source close to the talks confirmed Tuesday night.

Morrow produced career-highs with 11 starts, 78 tackles and three sacks last season. Playing beside free agents acquisitions Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, Morrow had the best season among Raiders linebackers.

All three figure to benefit from the addition of Bradley, who was brought on in January to replace Paul Guenther, and create consistency on a defense currently undergoing personnel changes.

The 25-year old Morrow has spent his entire four-year career with the Raiders.

