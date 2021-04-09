Raiders reach back to their past to add a safety

To create depth and perhaps fill a starting position, the Raiders have brought back veteran safety Karl Joseph.

Oakland Raiders safety Karl Joseph answers questions during a press conference at mandatory mini-camp at the team's headquarters in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders reached back to their past Friday to provide help in the secondary, signing veteran safety Karl Joseph.

Joseph was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2016 and played four seasons with the club while amassing 236 tackles and four interceptions.

His fifth-year option was not picked up after playing just nine games in 2019, and Joseph played last year with the Cleveland Browns.

The former West Virginia standout finished with 64 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries while helping the Browns get to the playoffs.

Joseph has experience playing free and strong safety and will compete for time at each position. But with the Raiders lacking a starter at free safety, he could end up being the answer at that spot opposite strong safety Johnathan Abram.

The Raiders are expected to address the secondary, including free safety, in the draft.

