62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders react to passing of new collective bargaining agreement

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2020 - 11:54 am
 

With players voting 1,019-959 to ratify the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement, ensuring labor peace through 2030, players have expressed mixed reaction to the new deal.

Around 500 players did not vote on it, and with a margin of 60 votes, those players certainly could have changed the outcome. Now, among other potential cons for the players, the NFL will switch to a 17-game schedule as early as 2021.

Most Raiders players have kept quiet throughout the voting period, but linebacker Will Compton — who is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year — gave voice to some of his concerns on Twitter.

“What sucks to see are guys who are clearly upset with the vote but didn’t go to the NFLPA meetings when votes were still on the line,” Compton tweeted. “I went as a soft yes, to a vote no. Not because I think it was a terrible deal but because I think more could’ve been negotiated. Hard to get all of the boys on the same page within days amidstthe emotion and sense of urgency.”

Compton, who started four games for the Raiders in 2019, went on to say that the owners “knew what they were doing” by separating and dividing the vote between players.

As for more social media reaction from the Raiders, cornerback Nevin Lawson, who recently re-signed with the Raiders on a one-year deal, retweeted Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, who said, “Y’all really let these people add another game and playoff game… with no extra bye week.. bamboozled.”

And running back Jalen Richard, who also recently re-signed with the club on a two-year deal, questioned the electorate for not voting, retweeting one comment with one word: “Weirdos.”

Browns center J.C. Tretter was elected president of the NFLPA earlier this week and released a statement saying in part, “We understand that not all deals are perfect, and we don’t take the gains we wanted, but couldn’t’ get, lightly. We now must unite and move forward as a union. … Our job is never done and we all must work together as one team to build for a better future.”

Contact Myles Simmons at msimmons@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @MylesASimmons on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
NFL players OK labor deal, including 17-game season
NFL players OK labor deal, including 17-game season
2
Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to affect Allegiant Stadium timetable
Coronavirus outbreak unlikely to affect Allegiant Stadium timetable
3
Who might be a sleeper at QB in the 2020 NFL draft?
Who might be a sleeper at QB in the 2020 NFL draft?
4
If NFL doesn’t allow fans at Las Vegas draft, it shouldn’t come
If NFL doesn’t allow fans at Las Vegas draft, it shouldn’t come
5
5 Raiders who also were known for playing basketball
5 Raiders who also were known for playing basketball
Like and follow Vegas Nation
Raiders Videos
Love, Hurts Among QBs Raiders Could Target in NFL Draft - VIDEO
The Raiders may look to select a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft and have 5 picks in the top 100. Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts and Utah State's Jordan Love could be among those the team has on their watchlist. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof installation begins - Video
The first roof panels were installed at Allegiant Stadium earlier this week, marking the start of the final process of the structure being fully enclosed. The ETFE panel installation is expected to last through May.
Jon Gruden, Mark Davis defend Derek Carr - Video
With a week left until the NFL Free Agency period opens up, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and team owner Mark Davis were both asked about their quarterback Derek Carr. Rumors have been flying around that the team could be interested in replacing Carr with six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. Vegas Nation crew Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss the quarterback situation.
Jon Gruden responds to questions about Tom Brady coming to Raiders - VIDEO
Raiders coach Jon Gruden answers John Katsilometes question about Tom Brady replacing Derek Carr as the Raiders quarterback at the Power of Love gala in Las Vegas on March 7, 2020.
Raiders stadium gets its new name installed
Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders stadium gets its new name installed - VIDEO
Aerial view of newly installed signage for Allegiant Stadium, future home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Allegiant Stadium sign installation (timelapse) - VIDEO
Watch the name of the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas go up in less that a minute. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders owner Mark Davis on Tom Brady - VIDEO
A clip from the next episode of PodKats! with Raiders owner Mark Davis. Tune into the full episode which airs Monday March 16th.
Keep Memory Alive red carpet at Power of Love gala
Keep Memory Alive honored Neil Diamond at 24th annual Power of Love Gala and many stars were in attendance for the signature Las Vegas event.
Allegiant Stadium nears signage finish, adds sun logo and 't' - Video
Allegiant Stadium's exterior signage is one step closer to completion, with the Allegiant sun logo and the letter 't' being added on Saturday. Allegiant Stadium Insiders Cassie Soto and Mick Akers discuss the latest addition to the future home of the Raiders.
First signage going up at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
As Allegiant Stadium’s exterior has come into form, the dark tinted glass has drawn various nicknames. Now, however, the stadium will begin to reflect its official name. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium Installation of stadium lights
Allegiant Stadium's roof nears completion with the installation of the stadium's lights
NFL combine spotlights key WRs for Raiders - Video
With the NFL combine over, teams can now get to the drawing board and decide which players they will add to their rosters at this year's NFL Draft. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and social media manager for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Adrian Aye-Darko discuss key wide receivers the Raiders could have eyes on.
Gruden discusses hiring Rod Marinelli as the Raiders defensive line coach
During a media session with reporters at the 2020 NFL Combine, Raiders' head coach Jon Gruden discussed what he thinks new defensive line coach Rod Marinelli brings to the team and how the players will benefit from him being there. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gruden says Carr is "a heck of a player" - VIDEO
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses what he's seen out of wide receivers at the NFL Combine, his thoughts on quarterback Derek Carr's performance in 2019 and what his plans are for him in 2020.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oklahoma LB Murray says meeting with the Raiders went well - VIDEO
Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray said he met with the Las Vegas Raiders staff during the 2020 NFL scouting combine and that the meetings went well. LSU's Patrick Queen and Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun may also be prospects that the team could evaluate. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Faith Lutheran Product enjoying the NFL Combine Experience - VIDEO
Native Las Vegan John Molchon spoke to the Review-Journal about his experience at the NFL Combine, how his Faith Lutheran coaches prepared him to play on the offensive line at Boise State and what it's been like to see the city grow as it prepares to welcome the Las Vegas Raiders. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NFL Combine, Day 2: Taylor's Inspiration, Vegas' Molchon on Raiders Coming to Town - VIDEO
Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor spoke about what players have inspired him in his consecutive 2000-yard rushing seasons. Boise State offensive lineman and Las Vegas native John Molchon talks about the Raiders coming to his hometown and how the city is growing with professional sports teams. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
WR Ceedee Lamb promises to give Raiders all he has - VIDEO
Oklahoma wide receiver Ceedee Lamb confirmed that he has spoken with the Las Vegas Raiders and said he'd give them all he has if he is drafted by them. Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who could be drafted by the Raiders at the no. 12 spot, also spoke to media at the 2020 NFL scouting combine on Tuesday. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders GM Mike Mayock on What Positions Need Improvement in 2020 - Video
At the 2020 NFL scouting combine, Raiders GM Mike Mayock discussed everything from how Antonio Brown left the team's wide receiver core without a key target, the upgrades the team needs on offense and defense, what he needs to do better as a general manager and what he saw out of the 2019 rookie class. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium roof takes next step towards completion - Video
Safety netting is being laid across the stainless-steel cable net of Allegiant Stadium in preparation for the ETFE roof installation. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto and Stadium Insider Rick Velotta discuss the safety netting and the overall progress of the roof.
Allegiant Stadium roof continues to be key feature - Video
On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal was given an updated tour of Allegiant Stadium. Seen on the tour, on the northeastern corner of the roof, was a tiny section of what eventually will be a 7-acre translucent plastic polymer roof.
Allegiant Stadium will undoubtedly be Las Vegas centerpiece - Video
As Allegiant Stadium readies to become home to the Raiders, it's no doubt that the 65,000-seat arena will be a centerpiece to the city of Las Vegas. Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto is joined by Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal Myles Simmons after his very first tour of the stadium.
Raiders could pursue Tom Brady in free agency - Video
Although the NFL free agency period doesn't open until March 18, many rumors have already been circulating regarding who will be the Raiders quarterback come the 2020-21 season. Vegas Nation's Cassie Soto and Myles Simmons discuss who the Raiders could pick up to replace Derek Carr, including Tom Brady.
Allegiant Stadium video screen will be largest in Las Vegas - Video
Outside of the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy, Allegiant Stadium's video screen will be the largest sign in the valley, approximately 27,600 square feet in area.
Raiders Potential Picks For 2020 Draft - Video
As the 2020 draft for the NFL approaches the first round of predictions for the Raiders picks have come out. Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons and Vegas Nation host Cassie Soto go over the potential players the Raiders will pick for the draft.
Raiders, Knights license plates favorites among Nevada drivers - Video
Fans of the Raiders have scooped up the team-themed Nevada specialty license plate at a steady pace over the first year of its availability, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the team’s charity.
Raiders know catching Mahomes is key to winning AFC West - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Raiders know that getting to the top of the AFC West means overcoming Kansas City and its electric quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes spoke about how he's handled his early success and his desire to stay in KC for his entire career during a media event during Super Bowl LIV week. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yesco builds Allegiant Stadium signs - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium have partnered with Yesco to build signs for the upcoming 2020 season when the team plays their first game. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Raider Lincoln Kennedy talks Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, Super Bowl - Video
Former Raiders offensive lineman Lincoln Kennedy says the 'Imperial March' should play for fans every time they walk into Allegiant Stadium
Goodell on how Las Vegas is embracing Raiders' move, possible Super Bowl for the city
During his Super Bowl LIV news conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke on the possibility that Las Vegas becomes a host city for a future Super Bowl and how he feels the city will embrace the Raiders in the coming season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders have 12th and 19th draft picks, what did other teams do with those spots? - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders own the 12th and 19th overall draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft. Las Vegas Review-Journal host Cassie Soto and Raiders beat writer Myles Simmons discuss what NFL teams with those same picks have done in previous years and what the Raiders are likely to do when on the clock.
Bird's eye view of Raiders facilities - Video
The Las Vegas Review-Journal's Mick Akers took a helicopter tour over Allegiant Stadium and the Raiders Henderson headquarters.
The Las Vegas Raiders give back - VIDEO
The Raiders are not even in Las Vegas yet but are already making a big impact on the community, giving out hundreds of hygiene kits to local vets and pledging $500,000 to eliminate school lunch debt in Nevada. (Le'Andre Fox and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders and MGM Resorts announce partnership - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International and the Las Vegas Raiders announced their partnership Thursday morning, Jan. 23, 2020. MGM Resorts has been named the official gaming partner of the Raiders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders help pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans - Video
The Las Vegas Raiders are continuing to make an impact in the Las Vegas community, this time helping pack over 500 hygiene kits for local veterans. Raiders alumni in attendance included Jim Plunkett and Darren McFadden.
Dana White fuels rumors of Tom Brady to Las Vegas Raiders - VIDEO
UFC president Dana White believes there is a real possibility he will be watching his good friend Tom Brady taking snaps for the Las Vegas Raiders from White’s suite at Allegiant Stadium next season. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders PSLs sold out
Raiders personal seat licenses for Allegiant Stadium have sold out. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: 5G could enhance fan engagement in Allegiant Stadium - Video
The integration of 5G could help enhance fan engagement at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the future Las Vegas Raiders.
THE LATEST