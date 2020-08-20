Raiders ready for first look at Allegiant Stadium

Some players and coaches will be seeing the state-of-the-art venue for the first time when they hold a practice there on Friday afternoon.

Raiders fans in Las Vegas aren’t alone in wanting to get an inside look at Allegiant Stadium. The players and coaches are itching to check it out as well.

They finally get their chance on Friday when the team holds a practice in its new home just off the Strip.

“Me personally, I haven’t been in the stadium,” defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said after Thursday’s morning practice at the team’s facility in Henderson. “A lot of the players haven’t been in there yet to see the locker room, to go through the routine, see their locker and what the walk in is like.”

All of that will be a part of the plan on Friday for the afternoon practice, which is closed to the public.

Guenther said it will also be good for the stadium personnel to get a look game-day operations, even in a year in which the plan is to play games without fans.

“We’re going to treat this like a game,” he said. “Coming out of the locker room, stretching and doing all those things. Then we’re going to get into practice and do some different things. So it’s a good routine to see where we’re going to be playing our home games.”

The Raiders are scheduled to play their first official home game on Sept. 21 against the Saints.

Key turning the corner

As he enters the third year of his career, defensive end Arden Key has said he expects to have a big season in 2020. The 2018 third-round pick has looked active and disruptive along the defensive front in training camp. Guenther expects him to take a step forward.

Key has just three sacks in two seasons, but two came in his final two games before suffering a season-ending injury in November last year.

“I just think he’s got his weight where he needs to have it and he’s a lot quicker,” Guenther said. “He wasn’t playing bad before he got hurt last year. He understands it’s his third year and he’s not satisfied with what he’s done so far. He’s got a chip on his shoulder and we’re looking for big things from him.”

High praise

Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson believes the Raiders have landed a potential star in cornerback Damon Arnette.

“I’m not sure who number 20 is for the Raiders, but please let him know whoever he trained with needs a significant raise because his technique, patience and lateral movement is power-point worthy,” Johnson tweeted from his @ochocinco account.

Johnson was not spotted at practice but may have seen a highlight posted by the Raiders on Wednesday of Arnette shadowing fellow first-round pick and speedy receiver Henry Ruggs down the sideline before coming down with an interception.

While the play got traction on social media, Guenther said it’s what he expects out of Arnette.

“He’s a talented corner,” he said. “That’s why we drafted him. He’s not scared. He’s real patient at the line and trusts his speed and technique. … It was a good play, but that’s what he’s supposed to do. That’s why we brought him here.”

From the practice field

It was another tough day for Marcus Mariota, who once again struggled with accuracy and consistency. After consecutive badly off-target incompletions, he was intercepted by linebacker Nick Morrow on an overthrown pass over the middle.

Second-year wide receiver Keelan Doss, who has been quiet the first week of training camp after starring last year in Napa, had a strong practice. He made a great catch on a deep pass down the left sideline against Lamarcus Joyner, then got behind the defense and drew a pass interference in the end zone.

Johnathan Abram took advantage of a mishandled pass by Darren Waller in the left flat, snatching the bobble out of the air in stride and taking it back for what would have been a touchdown.

