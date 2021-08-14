Raiders ready to host Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium — LIVE BLOG
Las Vegas Raiders fans will finally get to watch their team en masse as the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game tonight at 6 p.m.
Stay with us all day we as bring you live reports on the fan experience that only Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium can provide.
What you need to know
Check out the following links for everything you need to know — on and off the field — ahead of Saturday night’s game.
— Fan’s guide to Allegiant Stadium
— What to watch in the Raiders preseason opener
— Mask mandate will be enforced at Allegiant Stadium