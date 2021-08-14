Raiders ready to host Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium — LIVE BLOG

Las Vegas Raiders fans will finally get to watch their team en masse as the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game tonight at 6 p.m.

Fans arrive at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, August 5, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A vehicle pulls into Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans begin to gather for Allegiant ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Raiders fans will finally get to watch their team en masse as the Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks in their first preseason game tonight at 6 p.m.

Stay with us all day we as bring you live reports on the fan experience that only Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium can provide.

What you need to know

Check out the following links for everything you need to know — on and off the field — ahead of Saturday night’s game.

— Fan’s guide to Allegiant Stadium

— What to watch in the Raiders preseason opener

— Mask mandate will be enforced at Allegiant Stadium

— Field of Dreams: An in-depth look at Allegiant Stadium