Raiders receiver Keelan Doss starting to write his NFL story

The rookie ‘Hard Knocks’ star is starting to take on a more relevant role after serving as more of a bit character the first few weeks of the season.

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) stiff arms Green Bay Packers defensive back Chandon Sullivan (39) during the first half of an NFL game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

GREEN BAY, Wis.—Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss was one of the major storylines of “Hard Knocks” during training camp.

He’s been little more than a footnote since the regular season began.

The local product from Alameda High School is starting to make more of an impact, however, as he has steadily seen his role increase each of the last three weeks.

He had his most productive game on Sunday, hauling in three catches for 54 yards on five targets in the Raiders’ 42-24 loss to the Packers. Doss caught his only target two games ago against the Colts and both of his targets two weeks ago against the Bears in London.

“With Tyrell (Williams) being out, we’re kind of short at receiver,” Doss said. “But my job is just to go out there when my name is called and make a play. That’s all I can do, and that’s what I try to do. I was able to get involved a little more today so that was nice.”

He picked a good time with his first visit to Lambeau Field.

“It was cool,” he said of the experience. “You always hear about this historic stadium. The first time I walked out there, I was like, ‘Wow, this is really legit.’”

Doss, who entered the game with three catches for 25 yards, hauled in a 31-yard reception late in the first quarter that helped set up the Raiders’ first touchdown.

“Obviously it’s big to have (Derek Carr) see me make plays and have the coaching staff trust me to put me in the game in critical situations,” Doss said. “For me, it’s just about continuing to believe in myself no matter what.”

End of the road

There has been a great deal of discussion about the Raiders’ current 48-day stretch between home games.

It’s almost over.

Next week’s game against the Texans in Houston will bring it to an end. Should they win, the Raiders would improve to 4-3 and return to Oakland to play the Lions on November 3 with a record above .500, an accomplishment many believed out of reach before the trip began.

Carr is just happy it’s almost over.

“I am tired of traveling,” he said. “That’s crazy. It’s kind of unheard of, right? But it’s nice to know even though we shot ourselves in the foot today, we’re in an alright position to make a run coming with a whole bunch of home games.”

Brown vs. Raiders

Wide receiver Antonio Brown’s grievance seeking his $30 million in guaranteed money from the Raiders reportedly has hit a significant snag.

According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN, in the discovery phase of the investigation, the Raiders submitted multiple texts from Brown to Raiders owner Mark Davis asking for his release.

The Raiders did release Brown on Sept. 7 after Brown publicly asked for it with multiple social media posts. Brown posted a video to YouTube showing him celebrating his release, a fact which also could be detrimental to his case.

The Raiders acquired Brown from the Steelers for third- and fifth-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft. After his release from the Raiders, Brown played one game for the Patriots before they released him amid an investigation into allegations of sexual assault and sending intimidating text messages to his accuser.

