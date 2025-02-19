Raiders receiving outlook: Team needs threat next to Bowers, Meyers

The Raiders got great seasons from Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers last year, but they could still use another weapon in the passing game.

Raiders’ QB outlook: Where do things stand and how can they improve?

The Raiders, as they head to the NFL scouting combine next week, have plenty to do this offseason.

One of their tasks should be improving their offensive weaponry.

The Raiders did get an incredible season from tight end Brock Bowers, who was a first-team All Pro as a rookie. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers posted a 1,000-yard campaign for the first time. Wide receiver Tre Tucker made progress his second season.

But adding another dynamic pass catcher could push the Raiders offense to another level.

Here’s where the team’s receiving corps stands heading into free agency in March and the draft in April:

Under contract

WR: Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Ramel Keyton, Kristian Wilkerson, Tyreik McAllister, Shedrick Jackson, Jeff Foreman, Alex Bachman, Kyle Philips

TE: Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Justin Shorter

Pending free agents

WR: Terrace Marshall Jr., DJ Turner

TE: Harrison Bryant

2024 recap

The Raiders entered last season with a dynamic No. 1 wide receiver in Davante Adams.

He ran out of patience with the club’s offensive direction after three games. He demanded a trade, and was moved to the New York Jets in October.

Adams’ departure left a major void in the Raiders’ passing attack. Bowers stepped up to fill some of it, setting an NFL record for receptions by a rookie with 112. His 1,194 receiving yards were also the most ever by a first-year tight end.

Bowers’ numbers were incredible given the subpar quarterback play the Raiders got from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Desmond Ridder. Bowers could soar even higher if the team finds him a better passer to work with.

Meyers, coming off a career year, should benefit as well if the Raiders upgrade at quarterback.

The team didn’t get much production behind Bowers and Meyers. Tucker, who finished with 47 catches for 539 yards, was the only other consistent contributor on the team. The Raiders’ other wide receivers — those not named Adams, Meyers or Tucker — caught 25 passes between them.

Mayer, a 2023 second-round pick, missed six games dealing with personal issues. He was a solid blocker but finished the season with 21 catches for 156 yards.

Level of need: Sneaky high

Bowers is a tight end in name only. His skill set makes him the ultimate weapon. The Raiders could run their passing game through him, lessening their need for a true No. 1 wide receiver.

Meyers is a great complement to Bowers and could get 1,000 yards again. He is entering the final year of his contract, however. The Raiders need to prepare for his potential departure.

The team, in an ideal world, would add another top-flight wide receiver to help its passing attack take off. Bowers, Meyers and another consistent threat would be a headache for opposing defenses to deal with.

The Raiders should be close to set at tight end with Bowers and Mayer serving as their main duo. They could add depth in free agency or the draft.

How can they address things?

The Raiders have options when it comes to bringing in another wide receiver.

Bengals standout Tee Higgins is a name to keep an eye on if he ends up hitting free agency. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the MVP of Super Bowl 56, is another potential target. Kupp is expected to be released by Los Angeles if the team can’t find a trade partner.

There are also some interesting prospects in the draft. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan could make sense for the Raiders if a quarterback doesn’t fall to their pick at sixth overall.

Other wide receivers in the draft include Missouri’s Luther Burden III, Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, Texas’ Matthew Golden, Oregon’s Tez Johnson, Iowa State’s Jaylin Noel, Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor, Ole Miss’ Tre Harris, Utah State’s Jalen Royals, Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, TCU’s Jack Bech and Xavier Restrepo of Miami (Florida).

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.