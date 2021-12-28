Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
The Raiders’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers is among a handful of games that could get moved to Saturday or Sunday night.
As of now, the game is scheduled to be played at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, at Allegiant Stadium. But because that matchup could have playoff implications, it is open to being moved to Saturday at either 1:30 or 5:15 p.m., or to the Sunday night game at 5:20 p.m.
By NFL rule, the announcement of who will play on Saturday or Sunday night will be made no later than six days before the Jan. 9 kickoffs.
Vincent Bonsignore