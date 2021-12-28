Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled

The Raiders’ game against the Chargers could get moved to Saturday or Sunday night.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) breaks off a big run past Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) in the second half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders’ regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers is among a handful of games that could get moved to Saturday or Sunday night.

As of now, the game is scheduled to be played at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 9, at Allegiant Stadium. But because that matchup could have playoff implications, it is open to being moved to Saturday at either 1:30 or 5:15 p.m., or to the Sunday night game at 5:20 p.m.

By NFL rule, the announcement of who will play on Saturday or Sunday night will be made no later than six days before the Jan. 9 kickoffs.

Vincent Bonsignore