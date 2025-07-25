Raiders release Christian Wilkins, look to void part of $110M contract

The Raiders released defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, who signed a four-year, $110 million contract as a free agent in 2024 but appeared in just five games.

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have released defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and are seeking to void the remaining $35.2 million in guarantees on his contract.

Wilkins, signed to a four-year, $110 million contract in the 2024 offseason with $82.75 million guaranteed, played five games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

He was on track to potentially return late last season, but with nothing of significance to play for, the Raiders nixed that idea.

Wilkins suffered a setback to the surgically repaired foot this year that required an additional procedure. Coach Pete Carroll said in May that Wilkins faced a long recovery, then said his status remained uncertain when the Raiders opened training camp this week.

The Raiders will try to avoid paying the remaining guarantees based on conduct detrimental to his rehabilitation, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Those guarantees include his 2025 salary of $8 million and his 2026 salary of $25.25 million. The 2026 salary was guaranteed for injury at signing.

Wilkins has reportedly filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association.

In a statement released Thursday, the Raiders said: “We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins, and he has been informed of his release from the team. This franchise has a commitment to excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play for Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”

This is a developing story.

