99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders release Christian Wilkins, look to void part of $110M contract

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins watches from the sideline during the second half of ...
Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
More Stories
Raiders report: Ashton Jeanty drops weight in hopes of adding speed
How Jackson Powers-Johnson won Maxx Crosby’s respect after rocky start
The team welcomes fans at a field entrance during the first day of training camp on Wednesday, ...
Raiders fans will get chance to watch training camp practices
Raiders report: Maxx Crosby has history with new teammate Jamal Adams
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2025 - 5:13 pm
 
Updated July 24, 2025 - 6:00 pm

The Raiders have released defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and are seeking to void the remaining $35.2 million in guarantees on his contract.

Wilkins, signed to a four-year, $110 million contract in the 2024 offseason with $82.75 million guaranteed, played five games last season before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

He was on track to potentially return late last season, but with nothing of significance to play for, the Raiders nixed that idea.

Wilkins suffered a setback to the surgically repaired foot this year that required an additional procedure. Coach Pete Carroll said in May that Wilkins faced a long recovery, then said his status remained uncertain when the Raiders opened training camp this week.

The Raiders will try to avoid paying the remaining guarantees based on conduct detrimental to his rehabilitation, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Those guarantees include his 2025 salary of $8 million and his 2026 salary of $25.25 million. The 2026 salary was guaranteed for injury at signing.

Wilkins has reportedly filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association.

In a statement released Thursday, the Raiders said: “We have decided that it is in the best interests of the organization to move on from Christian Wilkins, and he has been informed of his release from the team. This franchise has a commitment to excellence on and off the field. With no clear path or plan for future return to play for Christian, this transaction is necessary for the entire organization to move forward and prepare for the new season.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow@VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES