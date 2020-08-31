Raiders release CB Prince Amukamara

With rookie Damon Arnette shining in practice, and Trayvon Mullen returning after missing a week, the Raiders are releasing Prince Amukamara

This is a 2019 photo of Prince Amukamara of the Chicago Bears NFL football team. This image reflects the Chicago Bears active roster as of Monday, June 10, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

The Raiders are releasing veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, a league source has confirmed.

The release of Amukamara, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, means rookie Damon Arnette has won a starting cornerback job. It also means the Raiders are confident that second-year corner Trayvon Mullen, who returned to practice on Monday after missing a week of workouts, is healthy.

The Raiders traded for Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan this weekend and needed to cut a player to make room for him on the 53-man roster.

McMillan was at practice with the Raiders on Monday.

