Raiders release CB Prince Amukamara
With rookie Damon Arnette shining in practice, and Trayvon Mullen returning after missing a week, the Raiders are releasing Prince Amukamara
The Raiders are releasing veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara, a league source has confirmed.
The release of Amukamara, who was signed as a free agent during the offseason, means rookie Damon Arnette has won a starting cornerback job. It also means the Raiders are confident that second-year corner Trayvon Mullen, who returned to practice on Monday after missing a week of workouts, is healthy.
The Raiders traded for Miami Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan this weekend and needed to cut a player to make room for him on the 53-man roster.
McMillan was at practice with the Raiders on Monday.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.
Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter