Raiders News

Raiders release defensive end after troubling events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2023 - 1:43 pm
 
Updated September 30, 2023 - 1:58 pm
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones warms up before an NFL game against the New England Patrio ...
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones warms up before an NFL game against the New England Patriots on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) considers an answer as he talks with the media during ...
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) considers an answer as he talks with the media during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The tumultuous relationship between the Raiders and defensive end Chandler Jones is officially over.

A day after Jones was arrested for violating a temporary protection order, the team has made the decision to release him.

The 33-year-old has been away from the team for several weeks and was placed on the non-football illness list Sept. 20. He has made several disturbing posts on social media, including a livestream in which he alternated from joy to uncontrollable sobbing and made wild allegations against some of the team’s top bosses.

“The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs,” a Friday statement from the organization read. “He, his family and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract before the 2022 season. The team will be responsible for about $12 million in dead cap money in each of the next two seasons.

He has not played a game this season and finished with 4½ sacks in 15 games with the Raiders.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

