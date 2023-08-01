Raiders release former 1st-round pick
Training camp emergence from two players triggered the move.
The Raiders have release tight end O.J. Howard.
A former first-round pick, Howard was signed by the club during the offseason to bolster their tight end room.
But the emergence of second-round pick Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted during training camp made Howard expendable.
This is a developing story. Check back with updates.
