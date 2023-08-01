82°F
Raiders News

Raiders release former 1st-round pick

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2023 - 9:01 am
 
Raiders tight end O.J. Howard takes a moment to hydrate during training camp at the Intermounta ...
Raiders tight end O.J. Howard takes a moment to hydrate during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders have release tight end O.J. Howard.

A former first-round pick, Howard was signed by the club during the offseason to bolster their tight end room.

But the emergence of second-round pick Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted during training camp made Howard expendable.

This is a developing story. Check back with updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

