Raiders release former 1st-round pick

Training camp emergence from two players triggered the move.

Raiders tight end O.J. Howard takes a moment to hydrate during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders have release tight end O.J. Howard.

A former first-round pick, Howard was signed by the club during the offseason to bolster their tight end room.

But the emergence of second-round pick Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted during training camp made Howard expendable.

This is a developing story. Check back with updates.

