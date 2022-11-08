Raiders release former first-round pick

Johnathan Abram was drafted No. 27 overall by the Raiders in the first round of the 2019 draft and was in the final year of his rookie contract.

Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) walks the field during the team’s training camp practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have released former first-round pick Johnathan Abram.

The 27th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Mississippi State, Abram didn’t live up to expectations. After the Raiders received no interest in him at the trade deadline, they opted to release him.

This is a developing story check back later for updates.

