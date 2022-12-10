47°F
Raiders release former starting offensive lineman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2022 - 7:07 pm
 
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) leaves the field against the Indianapolis Colt ...
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) leaves the field against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson, a source confirmed late Friday.

The 2020 fourth-round pick saw his most extensive action since Week 2 on Thursday when he played 56 snaps in relief of the injured Alex Bars in the loss to the Rams.

Simpson started the first two games of the season, but had not seen an offensive snap since getting benched before the Week 3 loss to the Cardinals.

The 25-year-old started every game for the Raiders in 2021.

Simpson’s release means cornerback Amik Robertson is the last of the team’s 2020 draft picks still on the roster.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

