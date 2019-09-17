89°F
Raiders

Raiders release guard Jonathan Cooper

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2019 - 3:29 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2019 - 3:44 pm

Offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper has been released by the Raiders, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The seventh-year pro has been inactive for each of the first two regular-season games.

Richie Incognito was suspended for the first two games and Cooper’s release clears a roster spot for the veteran, who is expected to start at left guard.

Cooper has played in 46 career games, including 31 starts for five teams after he was selected seventh overall in the 2013 draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played 14 games for the Cardinals in 2015 and made a career-high 13 starts for Dallas in 2017.

The North Carolina alum was signed by the Raiders in July.

