Raiders release guard Jonathan Cooper

The 2013 first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals was inactive in each of the Raiders’ two regular-season games after signing in July.

Oakland Raiders offensive linemen, from left, tackle Justin Murray (71) and guard Jonathan Cooper (70) rest between drills during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Oakland Raiders' Richie Incognito (64) jogs next to Jonathan Cooper (70) during NFL football practice in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Raiders offensive linemen, from left, tackle Justin Murray (71), guard Jonathan Cooper (70) and tackle David Sharpe (72) rest between drills during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper has been released by the Raiders, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

The seventh-year pro has been inactive for each of the first two regular-season games.

Richie Incognito was suspended for the first two games and Cooper’s release clears a roster spot for the veteran, who is expected to start at left guard.

Cooper has played in 46 career games, including 31 starts for five teams after he was selected seventh overall in the 2013 draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He played 14 games for the Cardinals in 2015 and made a career-high 13 starts for Dallas in 2017.

The North Carolina alum was signed by the Raiders in July.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.