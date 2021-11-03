64°F
Raiders

Raiders release Henry Ruggs after fatal crash

Henry Ruggs released by Raiders
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2021 - 8:58 pm
 
Updated November 2, 2021 - 9:17 pm
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs (11) speaks to the media after practice on Saturday, Sept. 11 ...
Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs (11) speaks to the media after practice on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs, the club announced on Tuesday night.

Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in a fiery car accident that took the life of a 23-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.

The Raiders made the announcement in a one-sentence statement that ended the career of a player they drafted 12th overall in 2020 and who has two years and a fifth-year club option remaining on his rookie contract.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

