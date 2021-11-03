Raiders release Henry Ruggs after fatal crash
The Raiders have released wide receiver Henry Ruggs, the club announced on Tuesday night.
Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death and reckless driving in a fiery car accident that took the life of a 23-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.
The Raiders made the announcement in a one-sentence statement that ended the career of a player they drafted 12th overall in 2020 and who has two years and a fifth-year club option remaining on his rookie contract.
“The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III.”
