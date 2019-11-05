Raiders release LB Brandon Marshall

The Cimarron-Memorial alum, who had just re-signed with the team last week, was let go to make room for cornerback Isaiah Johnson.

Oakland Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) wamrs up during the NFL team's training camp in Napa, Calif., Monday, July 29, 2019. (Heidi Fang /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Raiders on Monday released linebacker Brandon Marshall, less than a week after re-signing him. Taking his place on the roster is rookie cornerback Isaiah Johnson, who was activated from injured reserve.

Marshall, a Las Vegas native, had previously been with the club for the offseason program and training camp. He was training in Denver — where he played six seasons for the Broncos — after the Raiders cut him in September. After the Raiders re-signed him last week, he was inactive for the victory over the Lions on Sunday.

Raiders coach Gruden said releasing Marshall was “a hard thing to do.” But the Raiders signed two linebackers last week — Marshall and Will Compton. Compton was active on Sunday, playing 50 percent of the Raiders’ special team reps and 17 percent of defensive snaps. Compton’s contributions on special teams likely made Marshall expendable.

The Raiders selected Johnson at No. 129 overall in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft. After playing his college ball at Houston, Johnson suffered a facial injury during the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Rams. He’s been back at practice for the last couple weeks and could play an on-field role as soon as Sunday.

“Like we said a couple weeks ago when we made the (Gareon Conley) trade, we’d like to see Isaiah play the second half of the season and see him develop,” Gruden said.

In Johnson’s one-on-one interview with Raiders safety Johnathan Abram for the Review-Journal after being designated to return from IR, Johnson said he’s really looking forward to making his debut.

“It’s been a long time coming, so I’m just ready to get out there and show people I can play,” Johnson said.

