Raiders’ release of Christian Wilkins takes bizarre turn

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins “playfully went to kiss a teammate on the top of his head, and some people have said that player took offense to it,” according to a report.

Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, right, watches the team play from the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The stunning release of Christian Wilkins by the Raiders last week took another bizarre turn Monday when reports surfaced about an incident between Wilkins and a teammate.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilkins “playfully went to kiss a teammate on the top of his head, and some people have said that player took offense to it.”

If accurate, the incident could be part of the crux of the Raiders’ argument to void the $35.2 million in guaranteed payments left on the four-year, $110 million contract Wilkins signed last offseason.

The defensive tackle was informed by the Raiders in June that they were voiding the guarantees on the contract. At the time, he and the club disagreed on the best course of treatment for his surgically repaired foot. A person with knowledge of the situation indicated the organization thought another procedure was necessary, but Wilkins did not.

Wilkins has filed a grievance challenging the decision.

Upon releasing him, the Raiders said they saw “no clear path to his return.” That led to a widespread assumption that the disagreement over his rehabilitation was the singular reason for the breakup and the decision to void the remaining guarantees.

Monday’s report about the incident between Wilkins and the teammate could change things.

In other words, the Raiders could be using the refusal to get the additional procedure — and some conduct incidents — to build their case for voiding the guarantees.

“I’d bet there was a pattern of conduct, or the Raiders feel like there was a pattern, and the last incident put them over the top,” an NFL team executive with procedural familiarity said.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

