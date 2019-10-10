Raiders release receiver J.J. Nelson, re-sign Marcell Ateman

The team also announced the return of offensive guard Lester Cotton Sr. to the practice squad in a series of bye-week moves on Thursday.

Oakland Raiders' J.J. Nelson prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

Former starting wide receiver J.J. Nelson was released by the Raiders on Thursday.

Nelson’s departure cleared the way for wide receiver Marcell Ateman to be re-signed just a day after he was released to make room for Zay Jones.

The team announced the moves Thursday afternoon, along with the return of offensive guard Lester Cotton Sr. to the practice squad.

Nelson had four catches for 36 yards and a score in his lone start of the season against Minnesota, but has missed three of the last four games with ankle and knee injuries.

The 27-year-old Alabama-Birmingham alum had 81 catches in 56 games in four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason.

Ateman was promoted to the Raiders active roster last week after spending the first four weeks on the practice squad, though he didn’t record a catch in the win over the Bears in London. He played in seven games for the Raiders as a rookie last season, starting six.

The seventh-round pick had 15 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown. He was released when the Raiders traded for Jones this week.

Cotton, an undrafted rookie from Alabama, was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster last week, but didn’t play against the Bears and was waived Monday when cornerback Nevin Lawson was activated from the suspended list. Cotton was eligible to return to the practice squad after going unclaimed.

More Raiders: Follow at vegasnation.com and @ VegasNation on Twitter.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.