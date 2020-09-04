96°F
Raiders

Raiders release safety Damarious Randall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2020 - 9:21 am
 
Updated September 4, 2020 - 9:27 am

A day ahead of the league’s official cutdown day, the Raiders made a somewhat surprising move Friday with the release of safety Damarious Randall.

The NFL Network was first to report the move.

All NFL teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by 1 p.m. Saturday, but some cuts have already begun.

The Raiders brought in Randall as a free agent during the offseason to compete for a starting job opposite Johnathan Abram. But he had been losing first-team reps to Erik Harris and Jeff Heath during training camp.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore onTwitter.

