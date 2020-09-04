Raiders release safety Damarious Randall

With cutdown looming, the Raiders are releasing veteran safety Damarious Randall.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Damarious Randall, left, and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) stretch during an NFL football training camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Henderson. (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)

A day ahead of the league’s official cutdown day, the Raiders made a somewhat surprising move Friday with the release of safety Damarious Randall.

The NFL Network was first to report the move.

All NFL teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by 1 p.m. Saturday, but some cuts have already begun.

The Raiders brought in Randall as a free agent during the offseason to compete for a starting job opposite Johnathan Abram. But he had been losing first-team reps to Erik Harris and Jeff Heath during training camp.

