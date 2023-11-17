Raiders release starting fullback

The veteran of five NFL seasons, including the last two seasons with the Raiders, announced his release on social media.

Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) bows his head on the sideline during the second half an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Johnson came to the Raiders from the Patriots, where he played under Josh McDaniels for three seasons. When McDaniels was hired to coach the Raiders in 2022, he brought Johnson to Las Vegas.

Johnson has been a blocker and occasional pass catcher throughout his career. In spite of playing in 62 games, he has never officially carried the ball as a runner.

His spot on the roster became vulnerable when McDaniels was fired as the coach two weeks ago.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

