Raiders release starting fullback
The Raiders are releasing fullback Jakob Johnson. Johnson, a veteran of five NFL seasons, including the last two seasons with the Raiders, announced his release on social media.
Johnson came to the Raiders from the Patriots, where he played under Josh McDaniels for three seasons. When McDaniels was hired to coach the Raiders in 2022, he brought Johnson to Las Vegas.
Johnson has been a blocker and occasional pass catcher throughout his career. In spite of playing in 62 games, he has never officially carried the ball as a runner.
His spot on the roster became vulnerable when McDaniels was fired as the coach two weeks ago.
This is a developing story.
