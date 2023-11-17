56°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders release starting fullback

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2023 - 8:07 am
 
Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) bows his head on the sideline during the second half an NFL ...
Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) bows his head on the sideline during the second half an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, at Solider Field in Chicago. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are releasing fullback Jakob Johnson. Johnson, a veteran of five NFL seasons, including the last two seasons with the Raiders, announced his release on social media.

Johnson came to the Raiders from the Patriots, where he played under Josh McDaniels for three seasons. When McDaniels was hired to coach the Raiders in 2022, he brought Johnson to Las Vegas.

Johnson has been a blocker and occasional pass catcher throughout his career. In spite of playing in 62 games, he has never officially carried the ball as a runner.

His spot on the roster became vulnerable when McDaniels was fired as the coach two weeks ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Bo Hardegree puts stamp on Raiders offense with tweaks
Bo Hardegree puts stamp on Raiders offense with tweaks
2
Raiders release starting fullback
Raiders release starting fullback
3
Raiders report: Starting offensive lineman returns to practice
Raiders report: Starting offensive lineman returns to practice
4
‘Couldn’t be more proud’: Raiders praise all-Black leadership team
‘Couldn’t be more proud’: Raiders praise all-Black leadership team
5
NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Dolphins
NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Dolphins
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to make a play as Miami Dolphins running ba ...
NFL betting trends — Week 11: Edge for Raiders-Dolphins
By Bruce Marshall Special to the / RJ

Las Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall is an analyst at VegasInsider.com. Each week, he provides the Review-Journal with NFL tech notes and trends.

More stories
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
Raiders clean house: McDaniels, Ziegler fired after Monday night debacle
A timeline of Josh McDaniels’ coaching career with the Raiders
A timeline of Josh McDaniels’ coaching career with the Raiders
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
Vegas Nation Blitz — Raiders fire Josh McDaniels as coach
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
What they’re saying about Raiders firing coach Josh McDaniels
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Vegas Nation Gameday — Antonio Pierce debuts as interim coach
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house
Mark Davis says lack of progress led to decision to clean house