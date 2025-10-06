Raiders release starting linebacker 5 games into season

Linebacker Germaine Pratt signed a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Raiders in the offseason, including $3.75 million guaranteed.

Raiders linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) warms up during the team’s practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025 in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders have released starting linebacker Germaine Pratt.

The veteran linebacker, who signed with the Raiders during the offseason, played in four games with the club. He did not make the trip to Indianapolis on Sunday, a 40-6 loss that dropped the Raiders to 1-4.

Pratt, who had 25 tackles, including 10 solo, signed a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Raiders, including $3.75 million guaranteed.

“We just thought it was time to go in a different direction,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday.

Malcolm Koonce, Jamal Adams and Charles Snowden will replace Pratt, Carroll said.

