Raiders release starting linebacker 5 games into season
Linebacker Germaine Pratt signed a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Raiders in the offseason, including $3.75 million guaranteed.
The Raiders have released starting linebacker Germaine Pratt.
The veteran linebacker, who signed with the Raiders during the offseason, played in four games with the club. He did not make the trip to Indianapolis on Sunday, a 40-6 loss that dropped the Raiders to 1-4.
Pratt, who had 25 tackles, including 10 solo, signed a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Raiders, including $3.75 million guaranteed.
“We just thought it was time to go in a different direction,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday.
Malcolm Koonce, Jamal Adams and Charles Snowden will replace Pratt, Carroll said.
