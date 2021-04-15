73°F
Raiders

Raiders release two starting defensive linemen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated April 15, 2021 - 2:01 pm
Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) walks off the field following the team's 26-25 loss to the ...
Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) walks off the field following the team's 26-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) runs through a drill before an NFL football game ag ...
Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) runs through a drill before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders released starting defensive linemen Arden Key and Maurice Hurst Jr. on Thursday.

Key started 14 games at defensive end last season, making 15 tackles, including two for loss. Hurst started 11 games at tackle, finishing with 27 tackles.

“Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years,” Hurst tweeted. “It’s been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

