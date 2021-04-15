Raiders release two starting defensive linemen
Arden Key started 14 games at defensive end last season, making 15 tackles, including two for loss. Maurice Hurst Jr. started 11 games at tackle, finishing with 27 tackles.
The Raiders released starting defensive linemen Arden Key and Maurice Hurst Jr. on Thursday.
“Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years,” Hurst tweeted. “It’s been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told.”
Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years. It’s been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told pic.twitter.com/O4NJ2dOZtP
— Maurice Hurst Jr (@mohurstjr) April 15, 2021
