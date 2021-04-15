Raiders release two starting defensive linemen

Arden Key started 14 games at defensive end last season, making 15 tackles, including two for loss. Maurice Hurst Jr. started 11 games at tackle, finishing with 27 tackles.

The Raiders released starting defensive linemen Arden Key and Maurice Hurst Jr. on Thursday.

Key started 14 games at defensive end last season, making 15 tackles, including two for loss. Hurst started 11 games at tackle, finishing with 27 tackles.

“Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years,” Hurst tweeted. “It’s been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told.”

