Raiders release two veteran defensive linemen

Arden Key started 14 games at defensive end last season, making 15 tackles, including two for loss. Maurice Hurst Jr. started 11 games at tackle, finishing with 27 tackles.

With a glut of defensive linemen on the roster after a busy free agent period added five players, the Raiders thinned things out on Thursday at the expense of a pair of veterans.

The club released reserve defensive linemen Arden Key and Maurice Hurst Jr. in a move that creates breathing room at an overstocked position and creates approximately $4.5 million in salary-cap space.

Key, a defensive end, played in 14 games last season and made 15 tackles, including two for loss. Hurst started 11 games at tackle, making three starts, and finished with 27 tackles.

“Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years,” Hurst tweeted. “It’s been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told.”

Both players became available after a frenzied free agency period added defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Dickerson and defensive tackles Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas and Darius Philon. In addition, the Raiders brought back defensive lineman David Irving, who was signed late last season.

The Raiders now have 13 defensive linemen under contract and could add to the group during the draft.

