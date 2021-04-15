76°F
Raiders

Raiders release two veteran defensive linemen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2021 - 1:47 pm
 
Updated April 15, 2021 - 5:18 pm
Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) walks off the field following the team's 26-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) runs through a drill before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

With a glut of defensive linemen on the roster after a busy free agent period added five players, the Raiders thinned things out on Thursday at the expense of a pair of veterans.

The club released reserve defensive linemen Arden Key and Maurice Hurst Jr. in a move that creates breathing room at an overstocked position and creates approximately $4.5 million in salary-cap space.

Key, a defensive end, played in 14 games last season and made 15 tackles, including two for loss. Hurst started 11 games at tackle, making three starts, and finished with 27 tackles.

“Thank you Raider Nation for embracing me these past 3 years,” Hurst tweeted. “It’s been an honor playing in front of you. My story is yet to be told.”

Both players became available after a frenzied free agency period added defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Dickerson and defensive tackles Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas and Darius Philon. In addition, the Raiders brought back defensive lineman David Irving, who was signed late last season.

The Raiders now have 13 defensive linemen under contract and could add to the group during the draft.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com.Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

