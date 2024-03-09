Raiders release veteran defensive tackle

The Raiders plan to release defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. The move will create $3.8 million in cap space.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) is sacked by Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (90) takes down Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) during the first half of an NFL football game, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. Raiders won 63-21. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Raiders are releasing defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, a person with knowledge confirmed. The move will occur before the start of the NFL’s new league year next Wednesday.

Tillery, who signed a two-year, $6.8 million contract last season, will cost the Raiders just $375,000 as a hard cap hit, but by releasing him, they will save $3.8 million in cap space. The Raiders are now projected to have $50 million in cap space at the start of the new league year, although that number will change with more moves expected.

Tillery played 25 games with the Raiders and had two sacks and 31 tackles.

