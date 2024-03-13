Raiders release veteran quarterback after poor 2023 season
The Raiders moved on from one of their veteran quarterbacks, opening up some salary cap space for next season.
The Raiders are releasing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
The move helps the Raiders avoid paying Garoppolo’s $11.25 million roster bonus, which would have become guaranteed Sunday. His $11.25 million salary next year is also expected to be voided because he was suspended the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy.
The Raiders will save $11.2 million on the salary cap by cutting Garoppolo. That could grow to $24 million if they designate the move as a post-June 1 transaction.
Garoppolo played seven games for the Raiders in 2023. He had a 3-3 record as a starter while throwing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
