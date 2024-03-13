Raiders release veteran quarterback after poor 2023 season

The Raiders moved on from one of their veteran quarterbacks, opening up some salary cap space for next season.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) smiles as he watches the team play from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders are releasing veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The move helps the Raiders avoid paying Garoppolo’s $11.25 million roster bonus, which would have become guaranteed Sunday. His $11.25 million salary next year is also expected to be voided because he was suspended the first two games of the 2024 season for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy.

The Raiders will save $11.2 million on the salary cap by cutting Garoppolo. That could grow to $24 million if they designate the move as a post-June 1 transaction.

Garoppolo played seven games for the Raiders in 2023. He had a 3-3 record as a starter while throwing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

