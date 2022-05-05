Raiders release veteran running back

The Raiders reduced their crowded running back room by one on Thursday by releasing Trey Ragas

Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) runs with the football during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The second-year player from Louisiana made one appearance last year for the Raiders while alternating between the practice squad and the regular roster.

The Raiders added two running backs in the draft and one as undrafted free agent. As of now, Josh Jacobs, Kenyon Drake, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, Brittain Brown and Sincere McCormick remain on the roster.

Only Bolden is signed beyond the 2022 season.

