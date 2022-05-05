93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Raiders

Raiders release veteran running back

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2022 - 4:16 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2022 - 4:20 pm
Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) runs with the football during team practice at the Raiders ...
Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) runs with the football during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Raiders reduced their crowded running back room by one on Thursday, releasing Trey Ragas.

The second-year player from Louisiana made one appearance last year for the Raiders while alternating between the practice squad and the regular roster.

The Raiders added two running backs in the draft and one as undrafted free agent. As of now, Josh Jacobs, Kenyon Drake, Brandon Bolden, Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White, Brittain Brown and Sincere McCormick remain on the roster.

Only Bolden is signed beyond the 2022 season.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders change vaccine rules for games at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders change vaccine rules for games at Allegiant Stadium
2
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
Raiders executive resigns from organization after 7 months
3
Raiders sign undrafted free agent running back
Raiders sign undrafted free agent running back
4
Raiders offense: Derek Carr gets another weapon in Davante Adams
Raiders offense: Derek Carr gets another weapon in Davante Adams
5
Tom Brady has a secret about Tuck Rule Game vs. Raiders
Tom Brady has a secret about Tuck Rule Game vs. Raiders
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST