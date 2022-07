The Raiders parted ways with veteran safety Dallin Leavitt on Wednesday.

Raiders defensive back Dallin Leavitt (32) reacts after his tackle against Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) in the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One day ahead of the start of training camp, the Raiders released veteran safety Dallin Leavitt on Wednesday.

The former Utah State standout played four seasons with the Raiders and appeared in 42 games, including one start. Over that time he recorded 56 tackles.

