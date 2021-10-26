68°F
Raiders

Raiders release veteran wide receiver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead (17) runs during a practice session at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead (17) makes a catch before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Willie Snead (17) take the field before the start of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders on Tuesday released veteran wide receiver Willie Snead, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Snead’s playing time dwindled during the season with the emergence of young wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. With Hunter Renfrow as effective as he is in the slot, Snead was not getting many snaps.

Snead has three catches for 32 yards this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

