Raiders release veteran wide receiver
The Raiders on Tuesday released veteran wide receiver Willie Snead, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The Raiders on Tuesday released veteran wide receiver Willie Snead, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Snead’s playing time dwindled during the season with the emergence of young wide receivers Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards. With Hunter Renfrow as effective as he is in the slot, Snead was not getting many snaps.
Snead has three catches for 32 yards this year.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.