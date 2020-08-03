Raiders releasing defensive tackle P.J. Hall

After two disappointing years, the Raiders are parting ways with P.J. Hall, a former second-round pick.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) sheds tackle by Oakland Raiders defensive end Frostee Rucker (98) as Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall (92) and Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) close in during the first half of an NFL game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

After two disappointing seasons, the Raiders are releasing defensive tackle P.J. Hall, a second-round pick in 2018 who never lived up to expectations.

Hall played in 30 games over his two seasons with the Raiders but managed just 48 tackles and 1.5 sacks. He started 18 games.

The Raiders signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Maliek Collins and Daniel Ross in free agency, both of whom are familiar with new Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who was the Cowboys defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2014 to 2019.

Hall was expected to compete for a starting job alongside Collins, along with fellow veteran Maurice Hurst. At the very least, it was anticipated he would provide interior depth.

