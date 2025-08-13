Raiders remain in top 10 of NFL’s most valuable teams

The Raiders were ninth on Sportico’s annual rankings of the NFL’s most valuable teams at $7.9 billion, an 18 percent increase from 2024.

The locker room for the Las Vegas Raiders features a large logo and plenty of room to move for players use at Allegiant Stadium starting with the inaugural home game Monday night on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders remain among the NFL’s 10 most valuable teams.

Valued at $7.9 billion, the Raiders were ninth on Sportico’s annual rankings. They were valued at $6.7 billion last year, also No. 9 on the list, with their valuation increasing by 18 percent.

In 2020, the year the Raiders relocated to Las Vegas, Sportico began releasing annual NFL team valuation rankings. They were ranked 19th at $2.82 billion.

Since their inaugural season in Las Vegas, the team’s valuation has increased on Sportico’s list, going to $3.25 billion in 2021 (No. 17), $4.08 billion in 2022 (No. 15) and $5.77 billion in 2023 (No. 10).

This year’s list was topped by the Dallas Cowboys at $12.8 billion, followed by the Los Angeles Rams at $10.43 billion, New York Giants at $10.25 billion, New England Patriots at $8.76 billion and San Francisco 49ers at $8.6 billion.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were sixth at $8.43 billion.

The least valuable team was the Cincinnati Bengals at $5.5 billion, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars ($5.56 billion), New Orleans Saints ($5.63 billion), Arizona Cardinals ($5.66 billion) and Indianapolis Colts ($5.72 billion).

The Raiders’ AFC West rivals were ranked lower than Las Vegas, with the Denver Broncos valued at $6.55 billion (No. 15), Kansas City Chiefs at $6.53 billion (No. 16) and the Los Angeles Chargers at $6.21 billion (No. 21).

Sportico’s valuations were based on the enterprise value added to team-related business and real estate holdings for each team.

