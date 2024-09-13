Raiders report: 1st-year starter gives offensive line reason for hope

The Raiders’ offensive line did not play well in the season opener against the Chargers, but there was at least one performance to be excited about.

The Raiders’ offensive line had far from a banner day in the team’s season-opening loss to the Chargers on Sept. 8, but there was at least one performance the organization had to be enthused about.

Right tackle Thayer Munford Jr. played a solid game and held his own against the Chargers’ fearsome defensive front. It was a encouraging sign for the Raiders’ first-year starter. He and right guard Dylan Parham were the team’s bright spots.

Munford said the game was good for his confidence, but still said the offensive line as a whole needs to improve.

“I thought we could have done better,” Munford said. “As an offensive line, we know we have to get some stuff going. That’s all that is. If we’re not doing well as a unit, the team isn’t going to do well. I thought individually I was OK, but we all have to be better and that starts with me.”

The Raiders’ biggest problem was their lack of a running game. They had just 71 rushing yards on 22 carries against the Chargers.

The team couldn’t get its play-action passing game going as a result.

“You have to run the rock in order to get a lot of those,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “And we still had a few of them, those explosives, that are created by the opportunity or expressing the willingness to run the ball and then being able to throw it down the field.”

The Raiders want to use play action more, but that means the offensive line has to establish a running game.

The issues up front showed up a lot in short yardage. The Raiders were stuffed three times their first two possessions when they only needed a yard to gain a first down. That may have played into coach Antonio Pierce’s questionable decision to punt the ball away on fourth-and-1 from the Chargers’ 43-yard line with the team trailing 16-10 with 7:15 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“It’s pretty different,” Munford said of blocking in short-yardage situations. “The defense is more condensed and in most cases they know what you’re trying to get accomplished. We have to be able to buck up and run them off the ball.”

Injury report

Center Andre James (elbow) and left tackle Kolton Miller (knee) were full participants in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday.

They are both expected to be fine for Sunday’s game at Baltimore.

Rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (illness) was a limited participant for the second straight day, but Pierce expects the team’s second-round pick to be active against the Ravens.

Rookie cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee) didn’t practice for the second straight day Thursday. Wilson likely will not play Sunday, but he is not expected to be placed on injured reserve.

On the Ravens’ side, linebacker Roquan Smith (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday. Rookie first-round pick Nate Wiggins (neck) did not practice.

Tough shoes to fill

Preparing for the Ravens is a challenge in more ways than one.

It’s difficult for teams to find a player who can simulate two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson in practice in order to get the defense prepared.

The Raiders have used multiple players as Jackson’s stand-in.

“The beautiful thing about the NFL is they’re all the best athletes in the world for the most part, in terms of football,” defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “So, whether we use somebody on offense or somebody on defense, we’ve got fast guys on this team, too. Now, it’s not going to be Lamar Jackson, I understand that. But if you’re trying to simulate the speed, trying to simulate that a little bit, we’ve got plenty of guys to utilize on our team.”

‘Game-wrecker’

Ravens coach John Harbaugh still remembers the last time his team played the Raiders, a 33-27 overtime loss for Baltimore at Allegiant Stadium on Sept. 13, 2021.

What stood out to Harbaugh was Maxx Crosby’s impact. The Raiders’ star edge rusher had two sacks, five quarterback hits and six tackles in the win.

“He’s certainly a game-wrecker, no doubt about it,” Harbaugh said. “One of the best players in football and a very unpredictable player because of his high level of energy. He brings it every single play. He plays almost every single snap. He’s up field, he’s underneath, he’s into you, he’s back around the back side, he’s spinning, he’s knocking your hands off, and he’s running to the ball.

“We’re going to have to do a great job with their whole defense and definitely, he’s the guy you put the dot on and understand that he’s the top guy that you need to look out for.”

