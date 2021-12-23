59°F
Raiders report: 2 more players added to COVID-19 list

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2021 - 2:08 pm
 
Updated December 23, 2021 - 2:17 pm
Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) celebrates his team's win win fans after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Raiders added two more names to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday as 46 players around the league tested positive for the virus.

Backup offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and safety Roderic Teamer were both placed on the list by the Raiders.

They join cornerbacks Brandon Facyson and Nate Hobbs as the four players currently unavailable to play due to positive tests.

Teamer was expected to step into a much more prominent role for the defense this week after starting safety Johnathan Abram suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Browns.

The Raiders host the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Denver also placed its starting center Lloyd Cushenberry on the COVID list on Thursday.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

