Raiders report: 2 players head to injured reserve

Running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski are out for the season. The Raiders had seven players out and three more limited Wednesday as injuries start to mount.

Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) is carted off the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow listens to media questions during the post game press conference after a NFL football game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders report

Schedule

All practices at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, unless noted:

Thursday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Friday — Practice, 11 a.m.

Saturday — Off

Sunday — at Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, 10 a.m.

Quote of the day

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been on a remarkable run, eclipsing 100 yards in each of the Raiders’ last two games.

He has joined Tim Brown in 1997 as the only Raiders since the merger to have at least eight catches and at least 100 receiving yards in back-to-back games within the same season.

Renfrow has hauled in 17 of the 19 passes thrown his way over the last two games and continues to be a reliable target for Derek Carr.

Interim coach Rich Bisaccia fought back a bit on the notion that Renfrow is still underrated.

“All those ratings and the power points and those things are really done outside of our building,” he said. “It’s very easy to see the importance of Hunter Renfrow, not only to our offense, but to our whole team. He’s a mingler. He’s a locker room guy. He’s really matured as far as being a leader in his own way.

“It’s easy to identify him on the field because the ball seems to find him all the time and usually the ball tends to find good players. Underrated? I don’t know. I think he’s a really special player.”

Injury report

Star tight end Darren Waller did not practice on Wednesday as he tries to work his way through knee and back injuries that caused him to miss the loss to Washington.

Bisaccia said he still considers Waller day-to-day, so he has not been ruled out for Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

Waller had plenty of company inside the facility during practice on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (back spasm), defensive end Carl Nassib (knee) and linebackers Patrick Onwuasor (hamstring) and Denzel Perryman (ankle) all missed the session.

Bisaccia was not optimistic about Onwuasor’s status, but does believe Jefferson will be able to return to practice either Thursday or Friday. Nassib was able to jog on the side with the athletic training staff

Linebackers Cory Littleton (shoulder) and Marquel Lee (ribs) were both limited in practice, as was fullback Sutton Smith (quad/ankle).

Running back Josh Jacobs was able to practice in full despite his ankle injury.

According to Bisaccia, long-snapper Trent Sieg is expected to come off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and rejoin the team. Running back Jalen Richard is also on the list, though Bisaccia said his return may be further out.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen returned to practice last week and has ramped up his activity. Bisaccia indicated it’s possible Mullen could be activated in time to play on Sunday for the first time since a loss to the Chargers on Oct. 4.

Transactions

The Raiders placed running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski on injured reserve.

Drake’s placement on the list was a formality since he is out for the season with a broken ankle, but Kwiatkoski returned from his ankle injury to play on eight special teams plays Sunday. Now he will miss at least the next three games.

Also Wednesday, the Raiders officially confirmed the addition of linebacker Will Compton to the practice squad.

Compton, 32, played in nine games for the Raiders in 2019 before making 12 appearances for the Titans last season.

He has not been on a roster this season, but Bisaccia said Compton has enough familiarity with the Raiders’ special teams systems to contribute right away if needed.

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix was released from the practice squad to clear a spot for Compton.

Safety Tyree Gillespie and defensive tackle Darius Philon returned to practice on Wednesday, starting the clock on the 21-day window for the Raiders to decide whether to activate them or shut them down for the rest of the season.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal